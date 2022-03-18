Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 933 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,234,000 after acquiring an additional 89,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.97.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

