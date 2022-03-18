Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 9,694 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $148.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

