Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $40.73 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

