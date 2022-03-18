Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

