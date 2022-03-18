Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

