Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in RPM International by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 16.0% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $82.20 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPM. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

