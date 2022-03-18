Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 293.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after buying an additional 740,222 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $29,323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 67.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,818,000 after buying an additional 499,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $21,116,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07, a P/E/G ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

