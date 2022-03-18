Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $427.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.07 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.93.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

