Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $180.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.