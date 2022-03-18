Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $14.84 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $281.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $212.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

