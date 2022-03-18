Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $16.12 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $274.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.