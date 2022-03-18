Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 163.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.16% of Malibu Boats worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 94.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,127 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $6,790,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 42.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 283,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,680 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

