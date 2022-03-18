Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $152,930,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 264,405 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,984,000 after acquiring an additional 162,450 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 147,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 627,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 147,236 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

