Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $104.93 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.