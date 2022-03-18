Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $31.17 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average is $166.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

