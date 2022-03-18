Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $33.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $33,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

IJH opened at $268.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.37 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

