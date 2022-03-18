Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $38.35 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.