Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $451.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.27 and a 200-day moving average of $479.83.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

