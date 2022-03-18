Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 53.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in BlackRock by 97.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $740.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $781.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $864.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

