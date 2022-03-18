Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH opened at $94.83 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $84.05 and a one year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.