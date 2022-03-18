Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.19% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.63. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

