Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,023,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $281.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.65 and a 200 day moving average of $368.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

