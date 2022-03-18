Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4,531.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

