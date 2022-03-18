Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,808 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 48,755.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,789,000 after buying an additional 1,050,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after buying an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth $12,355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 927.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 137,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth $6,238,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

