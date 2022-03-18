Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 3,641 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Citigroup stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

