Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 42,572 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 2,462.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $208,626,000 after buying an additional 113,691 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,472,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

