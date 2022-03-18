Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 877 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

