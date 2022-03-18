Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in YETI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in YETI by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,816,000 after acquiring an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in YETI by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,284,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in YETI by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,116 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

YETI Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.