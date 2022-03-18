Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 32.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Otter Tail by 165.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTTR. StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

