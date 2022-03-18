Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $309.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.77. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $264.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

