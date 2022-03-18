Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 139,276.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,778,000 after buying an additional 129,118 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

CLR stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.