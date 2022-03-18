Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 424,908 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 130,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $70.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

