Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 428 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $237.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.86 and its 200 day moving average is $250.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

