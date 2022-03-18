Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $266.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $234.70 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

