Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 12,878 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $45,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $161.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.36 and its 200 day moving average is $162.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

