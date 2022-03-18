Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,708 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

