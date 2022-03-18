Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 38,735 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Malibu Boats worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $218,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of MBUU opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $89.27.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

