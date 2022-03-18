Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 4,207 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $196.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

