Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 506 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $281.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

