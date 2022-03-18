Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,829 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $69,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $464.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

