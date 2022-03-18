Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $152,930,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,984,000 after purchasing an additional 162,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

