Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $39,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

