Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

HYG opened at $82.26 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

