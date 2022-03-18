Widercoin Market Cap Achieves $9,787.03 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $9,787.03 and $1,158.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

