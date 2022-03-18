William Blair Comments on Gitlab Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gitlab in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). William Blair also issued estimates for Gitlab’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

