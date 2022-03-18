William Blair Weighs in on GoHealth, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOCO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. GoHealth’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 59,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 215,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 46,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 431,498 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GoHealth by 8.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

