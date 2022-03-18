Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $160.69 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
