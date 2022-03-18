Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $14.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NYSE WSM opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.79. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

