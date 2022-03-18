Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,380. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $232.86 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

