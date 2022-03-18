Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $21.55 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.96 or 0.06907975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,648.37 or 0.99893904 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

